May 4 Weehawken, New Jersey, is still clinging
to its investment-grade rating after escaping a downgrade on
Monday from Moody's Investors Service, which warned several New
Jersey cities in March that their ratings could be cut because
of the state's own weak finances.
Weehawken is the second city to see its Moody's review
concluded - in this case, keeping its previous rating of Baa3,
one notch above junk, on its $6.6 million of general obligation
debt.
Trenton, the first city to have its review concluded, was
not so lucky. Moody's downgraded Trenton on April 20, causing
the capital city to scrap a bond deal a few days later.
Moody's put Weehawken, Trenton and five other distressed New
Jersey cities on watch for a possible downgrade in March because
of their dependence on state aid, which is vulnerable to cuts
because of the state's weak finances.
Moody's also said that Governor Chris Christie's decision in
January to appoint an emergency manager for Atlantic City could
point to an erosion of the state's traditionally strong support
of its weaker cities.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)