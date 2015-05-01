April 30 The U.S. Energy Department will pay New
Mexico $73 million in road and other infrastructure projects for
violations by an underground nuclear waste dump and nuclear
research lab that led to a radiation leak last year, officials
said on Thursday.
The deal struck between the department and New Mexico
forgoes fines and instead applies funds to upgrades to federal
nuclear facilities and surrounding communities in the state,
according to settlement documents.
Projects include construction of a $5 million emergency
operations center in Carlsbad, near where the nuclear waste dump
leaked radiation in February 2014.
The leak at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, or WIPP,
exposed 22 workers to radiation in amounts not expected to
threaten their health, and indefinitely suspended key operations
at the site, the Energy Department's only permanent underground
disposal facility for certain types of radiological waste from
U.S. nuclear labs.
The radiation accident was caused by "chemically
incompatible" contents, including cat litter, which reacted in a
barrel of waste and caused it to rupture, according to a federal
probe of the mishap.
The breached drum containing radioisotopes such as plutonium
was improperly packaged with the wrong sort of kitty litter -
used as an absorbent - at the Los Alamos National Laboratory
near Santa Fe before it arrived at WIPP for disposal,
investigators found.
New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez said in a statement that
funds from the settlement "will be used to continue ensuring the
safety and success of these important facilities, the people who
work there, and their local communities."
The deal includes $34 million to improve roads around the
WIPP site, $12 million to improve nuclear waste transportation
routes in and around Los Alamos, and $9.5 million in storm-water
management upgrades at the lab's complex.
In addition, it provides $10 million for improvements to
water infrastructure in and around Los Alamos, and $2.75 million
for an independent compliance and operational review.
In a statement, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said: "I
am pleased that we were able to find a solution that will allow
the Department to focus on resuming operations at WIPP and
improving our waste management operations, while providing
benefit to the environment and to local communities in New
Mexico."
Energy Department officials have estimated the cost of the
initial recovery of the dump at $240 million and said it might
be two years or more before it is fully operational.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Daniel Wallis)