* Matador Resources Co - on april 28, 2017, mrc energy company, entered into an amendment to revolving credit agreement - sec filing
March 5 New York's LaGuardia Airport reopened on Thursday afternoon, after a Delta Air Lines aircraft skidded off a runaway during a snowstorm, forcing the closure of the facility for more than three hours, city officials said.
It was unclear when flights would begin to land and depart from the airport and delays are expected, the New York City Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. (Reporting by Frank McGurty and Laila Kearney; editing by G Crosse)
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors affiliates to buy all outstanding shares of sentio in all-cash deal based on estimated total asset value of $825 million