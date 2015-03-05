BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q1 FFO per share $0.75
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd- Q1 production averaged 153,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day up 73 percent from same period last year
March 5 New York's LaGuardia Airport was closed on Thursday due to an "aircraft incident," the Federal Aviation Administration announced after a passenger plane skidded off a runway.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, said a spokesman for the New York City Fire Department, which confirmed a plane slid off the runway on Thursday morning.
No other details were available.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S