BRIEF-Matador Resources says entered into an amendment to revolving credit agreement
* Matador Resources Co - on april 28, 2017, mrc energy company, entered into an amendment to revolving credit agreement - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 5 One runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport was expected to reopen on Thursday at 2 p.m. Eastern (1900 GMT), a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.
The airport was initially expected to be closed until 7 p.m. following a Thursday morning mishap in which a Delta Air Lines plane arriving in heavy snow from Atlanta skidded off the runway. No serious injuries were reported. (Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Bill Trott)
* Matador Resources Co - on april 28, 2017, mrc energy company, entered into an amendment to revolving credit agreement - sec filing
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors affiliates to buy all outstanding shares of sentio in all-cash deal based on estimated total asset value of $825 million