By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK, March 6
NEW YORK, March 6 The Delta Air Lines
jetliner that skidded off a runway at New York's LaGuardia
Airport during a snowstorm was moved into a hangar overnight as
investigators looked into the mishap, transportation officials
said on Friday.
Several of the 127 passengers and five crew members suffered
minor injuries when Delta flight 1086, arriving from Atlanta,
slid on the tarmac on Thursday morning and came to rest on an
embankment just feet from the frigid waters of Flushing Bay.
An image released by the local media showed the Boeing Co
MD-88 jetliner being lifted by a crane from its perch on
a berm just above the water's edge.
The incident forced the shutdown for more than three hours
of LaGuardia Airport, the smallest of the New York metropolitan
area's three major airports operated by the Port Authority of
New York and New Jersey, snarling air traffic along the U.S.
East Coast and exacerbating widespread weather-related
disruptions.
Earlier on Friday, airport officials reopened the runway
where the Delta plane skidded and the airport went back into
full operation, the Port Authority said in a statement.
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board
(NTSB), which will examine the flight's black box data, have
launched an investigation into the incident.
An NTSB spokesman said investigators would likely release
initial findings later on Friday, but did not comment further
about a possible cause of the mishap.
The incident has cast a spotlight on how airports determine
when to shut down runways during inclement winter weather, which
can compromise safety during takeoffs and landings.
The Port Authority said on Thursday the runway where the
Delta plane skidded had been plowed just before its landing, and
that flight crews on two planes that touched down only minutes
earlier had reported "good braking action" after their landings.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney, editing by G Crosse)