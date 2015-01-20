NEW YORK Jan 20 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans on Tuesday to build a direct train link to New York City's LaGuardia airport as part of broader plans to improve the state's aging infrastructure.

Cuomo has made modernizing New York City's airports a priority and the state has taken over modernization projects for both LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports. LaGuardia regularly features near the bottom in airport surveys and last year Vice President Joe Biden likened it to a "third-world country."

"New York is a world-class location. But our airports are outdated and lag behind our competitors," Cuomo said at an event hosted by the business group the Association for a Better New York. "You look at any report and it will talk about how New York airports sorely lag in terms of development."

The $450 million air train service would connect the city's number 7 subway line and the Long Island Rail Road commuter train service to the airport with a mile-and-a-half (2.4 km) long track along the Grand Central Parkway. It is expected to be operational within five years, the governor's office said.

Cuomo's infrastructure plans, which he will flesh out in a combined State-of-the-State and budget address on Wednesday, also include $1.3 billion of spending for the new Tappan Zee Bridge, a major Hudson river crossing north of New York City.

Cuomo won a second term as governor in November and appears keen to use his time in office to put his name to high profile modernization projects long neglected in the state.

The spending will be financed using around $5 billion that the state received from fines levied on financial institutions, including more than $3 billion in a settlement with BNP Paribas last year.

"We are beginning to see the framework for how he plans to spend the windfall settlement from the banks," said Elizabeth Lynam, a state budget analyst at the Citizen's Budget Commission. "These are one-time investments and that's what we were hoping to see from the windfall." (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Alan Crosby)