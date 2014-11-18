By Sebastien Malo
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 The biggest advertising
billboard in Times Square history, longer that a football field
and eight stories high, will light up for the
first time on Tuesday.
The world's largest high-definition video display will turn
on its nearly 24 million LED pixels at 7:30 p.m. EST (0030 GMT)
and make its debut with an exhibition of digital art by
Universal Everything Studio. Next week Google will
become the billboard's first advertising client, said Clear
Channel Outdoor, the firm selling the gargantuan ad
space.
The billboard, hovering over the Marriott Marquis Hotel, was
commissioned by the Vornado Realty Trust, which would not reveal
its cost.
"When it comes to making an impact in Times Square size does
matter," said David Grabert, a Clear Channel spokesman.
Google has signed a deal for an undisclosed amount for an
ad campaign that runs through the New Year, Clear Channel said.
The rate for a four-week advertising blitz is $2.5 million,
according to the New York Times.
The new billboard is located in the heart of Times Square
and faces the intersection passed every day by an average of
300,000 pedestrians and 115,000 drivers and passengers,
according to the Times Square Alliance.
Vornado said in 2012 it was building the sign as part of a
$140 million project to expand and redevelop the Marriott
Marquis' retail space.
Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins said the
high-tech screen would enhance the appeal of New York's most
renowned intersection as a tourist destination.
"This is the one place on the planet where people seek out,
take pictures of and then transmit advertisement," Tompkins
said. "The phenomenon that happens in Times Square is that the
whole is greater than the sum of the parts."
