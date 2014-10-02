Miners, oil a drag on European shares
LONDON, April 18 Commodity-linked stocks weighed on European shares on Tuesday in a choppy start to the session, with the main pan-European index unable to hold initial gains.
NEW YORK Oct 2 New York state, New York City and their public agencies are planning a combined $6.71 billion of new debt sales in the fourth quarter, according to a tentative schedule released by the state comptroller's office on Thursday.
The total new issuance includes $2.36 billion scheduled for this month, $1.79 billion scheduled for November and $2.56 billion for December.
Planned fourth-quarter issuance compares to about $3.02 billion during the third quarter and $4.91 billion during the fourth quarter of 2013, the comptroller's office said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)
LONDON, April 18 Turkish dollar bonds rose across the curve on Tuesday to five-month highs after President Tayyip Erdogan's narrow victory in a referendum on constitutional change granted him sweeping powers.