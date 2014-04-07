NEW YORK, April 7 A charity hockey match between
New York City firefighters and police officers devolved into a
brawl on the ice on Sunday, according to videos and photographs
posted online and a local newspaper.
Hockey sticks, gloves and helmets littered the ice at Nassau
Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, about 30 miles (50 km) east of
New York City, as players from both teams grappled with each
other for several minutes as the crowd roared their
encouragement in videos posted on YouTube and Instagram.
Beyond the usually good-natured rivalry between the two
departments, it was not clear what triggered the brawl, which
took place in the second period of the match as the teams were
tied 3-3, according to Newsday.
Tempers were eventually calmed, and the New York Police
Department went on to win 8-5.
Fire department officials declined to discuss the brawl, and
police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
