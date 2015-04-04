April 4 Three people were arrested after a large
brawl captured on video that broke out in a New York City
casino, police said on Saturday.
As many as two dozen people were involved in the fight late
on Friday at Resorts World Casino in Queens, which was packed
with hundreds of people out for a night of gaming, said a
spokesman for the New York City Police Department said.
An argument between two groups of people escalated into a
full-scale brawl, police said, and video posted on YouTube from
the melee shows chairs being thrown and people striking one
another as they run through the casino's food court area.
It was unclear what caused the violence, the police
spokesman said.
Three people were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct
and resisting arrest, he said.
The Resorts World Casino spokesman said the safety of its
guests is a top priority and that its security team helped stop
the fight.
"We are reviewing all aspects of this unfortunate event and
are fully committed to taking steps to ensure similar acts do
not take place ever again," the statement said.
Police said they received 911 calls of shots fired into the
air before responding to the incident.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; Editing by Stephen
Powell)