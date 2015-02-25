(Police say everyone appears to be accounted for, one person
may have suffered minor injuries, details from the scene)
NEW YORK Feb 25 A three-story building
undergoing construction work partially collapsed on Manhattan's
West Side on Wednesday, and rescuers appeared to have accounted
for everyone at the rubble-strewn site, New York authorities
said.
One person may have suffered minor injuries, said a
spokesman for the New York City Police Department at the scene.
A half dozen firefighters lifted in the buckets of so-called
cherry-picker trucks were using power tools to saw through
scaffolding that had collapsed around the site at 57th Street
near 11th Avenue.
Search and rescue dogs were sent to the scene, according to
NY1 television. By late afternoon, everyone was believed to be
accounted for, the police spokesman said.
The report of a partial collapse came at 2:37 p.m. EST, the
fire department spokesman said.
He said the building appeared to be a construction site.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney, Barbara Goldberg and Ellen
Wulfhorst; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Bill Trott)