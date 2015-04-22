NEW YORK, April 22 An environmental activist planned on Wednesday to swim nearly two miles in a New York City canal described by the top U.S. environmental agency as among the nation's "most extensively contaminated" bodies of water.

Christopher Swain, a clean-water activist, said his swim in the Gowanus Canal aims to mark Earth Day and is an effort to press for speedier cleaning of the notoriously polluted waterway.

Swain said he would dive into the 100-foot (30-meter)-wide canal in the city's Brooklyn borough at midday and swim its 1.8-mile (2.9-km) length to the mouth of the Hudson River at New York Harbor.

He planned to wear a yellow dry suit, gloves and boots for protection and visibility.

Years of pollutants from industrial waste to sewer outflows have contaminated the canal with toxic substances including pesticides, heavy metals and cancer-causing PCBs, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"It's a chemical cornucopia," agency spokesman Elias Rodriguez said.

Biology students from the New York City College of Technology reportedly found gonorrhea in a drop of water from the canal, the New York University student-run publication Scienceline wrote in 2007.

On Tuesday, a day ahead of Swain's plunge, the EPA wrote on its Twitter feed: "The EPA strongly advises AGAINST swimming in the #Gowanus Canal."

The Gowanus Dredgers Canoe Club, whose members navigate the canal's waters, on the other hand offered encouragement, saying it was "ecstatic to hear of Christopher's daring adventure."

"We invite him to return in 20 or 40 years when (hopefully) the Gowanus Canal is finally safe to swim!" club treasurer Owen Foote wrote in an email.

Completed in 1869, the canal was carved out to feed a frenzy of commercial activity around factories that once powered part of the city's economy.

Today, it cuts through gentrifying residential neighborhoods and is mostly known for its foul odor and display of assorted garbage at low tide - from decaying car seats to tires.

In 2010, the EPA placed the canal on its Superfund National Priorities List, opening the way for cleanup efforts.

Dredging of its contaminated sediment bed and other rehabilitating measures are expected to cost an estimated $506 million and be completed in 2022 under the agency's plan.

Dredging has yet to begin, the agency said. (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Paul Simao)