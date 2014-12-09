By Scott Malone
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 9 New York City, still paying for
lawsuits over mass arrests during the 2004 Republican convention
and Occupy Wall Street, is using a light touch on the latest
wave of protests over police use of force, the police
commissioner said on Tuesday.
Police Commissioner William Bratton noted that protests have
been largely peaceful since a grand jury decided not to charge a
police officer for killing a man with a banned chokehold.
Bratton noted that the latest protests in New York have
mostly featured traffic disruptions, not the violence and
looting seen at other recent protests in Missouri and
California. He said a little gridlock is much less burdensome
for the city than multimillion-dollar legal actions that could
result from mass arrests.
Over the past year, the city has reached deals to pay nearly
$18 million to settle wrongful arrest suits dating back to the
2004 Republican National Convention, and about $600,000 to
settle wrongful arrest suits dating back to the Occupy Wall
Street movement, which began in 2011.
"When you lock up 500 or 600 people all at the same time you
don't have what the courts require to successfully prosecute. So
for future generations I would not like to have my successor
tied up in court needlessly nor the city paying out," Bratton
told a group of New York business people on Tuesday. "So what
we're doing is trying to work with the demonstrations that have
remained largely nonviolent."
In 2004, New York police arrested more than 1,800 people
during the demonstrations around the convention that nominated
President George W. Bush for a second term. Years later,
hundreds were arrested in protests linked to the Occupy
movement, which focused attention on economic inequality.
The head of the New York Civil Liberties Union said she was
glad to see police taking a less heavy-handed approach.
"It's a good lesson for the police department to avoid
unlawful mass arrests and it's a good lesson for the police
department to exercise restraint in dealing with protests of all
kinds," said Donna Lieberman, the group's executive director.
While the NYCLU has received complaints of unlawful arrests
tied to the last week's protests, she said, "the relationship
with the police department is worlds different than it was back
in 2004."
Attorney Wylie Stecklow, who has negotiated settlements in
10 lawsuits tied to Occupy-related arrests including one that
settled for $583,000, said legal pressures should remind police
to follow the law in making arrests.
"Minor violations of traffic rules and regulations and
disorderly conduct are not supposed to be arrestable when people
are involved in constitutionally protected activities," Stecklow
said. "During Occupy, sometimes that mattered but often it did
not."
Over the past week, crowds sometimes numbering into the
thousands marched through New York City streets. Some staged
brief "die-ins" in stores and major train stations, and blocked
major roadways. There was none of the looting or violence that
accompanied recent protests over police action in Ferguson,
Missouri, and the numbers of demonstrators in New York have
dwindled over the past few days.
The New York protests kicked off a week ago when a grand
jury decided not to charge a white police officer, Daniel
Pantaleo in the death of Eric Garner, a 43-year-old black father
of six. That decision came about a week after a Missouri grand
jury cleared Darren Wilson, a white police officer from
Ferguson, in the August fatal shooting of unarmed teen Michael
Brown.
After that decision, protesters in Ferguson set buildings
and cars on fire and police responded with teargas.
Over the weekend, in Berkeley, California, protesters pelted
police with rocks and were also teargassed.
Bratton, who Mayor Bill de Blasio brought back for a second
term at the top of the nation's largest police department, said
he aims to avoid similar escalation.
"I'd rather have what we're experiencing than have what
Ferguson or Berkeley have been experiencing," Bratton said.
"That would not be very good for the image of the city and
certainly not good for the economy of the city."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David
Gregorio)