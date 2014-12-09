NEW YORK Dec 9 New York City, still paying for lawsuits over mass arrests during the 2004 Republican convention and Occupy Wall Street, is using a light touch on the latest wave of protests over police use of force, the police commissioner said on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner William Bratton noted that protests have been largely peaceful since a grand jury decided not to charge a police officer for killing a man with a banned chokehold.

Bratton noted that the latest protests in New York have mostly featured traffic disruptions, not the violence and looting seen at other recent protests in Missouri and California. He said a little gridlock is much less burdensome for the city than multimillion-dollar legal actions that could result from mass arrests.

Over the past year, the city has reached deals to pay nearly $18 million to settle wrongful arrest suits dating back to the 2004 Republican National Convention, and about $600,000 to settle wrongful arrest suits dating back to the Occupy Wall Street movement, which began in 2011.

"When you lock up 500 or 600 people all at the same time you don't have what the courts require to successfully prosecute. So for future generations I would not like to have my successor tied up in court needlessly nor the city paying out," Bratton told a group of New York business people on Tuesday. "So what we're doing is trying to work with the demonstrations that have remained largely nonviolent."

In 2004, New York police arrested more than 1,800 people during the demonstrations around the convention that nominated President George W. Bush for a second term. Years later, hundreds were arrested in protests linked to the Occupy movement, which focused attention on economic inequality.

The head of the New York Civil Liberties Union said she was glad to see police taking a less heavy-handed approach.

"It's a good lesson for the police department to avoid unlawful mass arrests and it's a good lesson for the police department to exercise restraint in dealing with protests of all kinds," said Donna Lieberman, the group's executive director.

While the NYCLU has received complaints of unlawful arrests tied to the last week's protests, she said, "the relationship with the police department is worlds different than it was back in 2004."

Attorney Wylie Stecklow, who has negotiated settlements in 10 lawsuits tied to Occupy-related arrests including one that settled for $583,000, said legal pressures should remind police to follow the law in making arrests.

"Minor violations of traffic rules and regulations and disorderly conduct are not supposed to be arrestable when people are involved in constitutionally protected activities," Stecklow said. "During Occupy, sometimes that mattered but often it did not."

Over the past week, crowds sometimes numbering into the thousands marched through New York City streets. Some staged brief "die-ins" in stores and major train stations, and blocked major roadways. There was none of the looting or violence that accompanied recent protests over police action in Ferguson, Missouri, and the numbers of demonstrators in New York have dwindled over the past few days.

The New York protests kicked off a week ago when a grand jury decided not to charge a white police officer, Daniel Pantaleo in the death of Eric Garner, a 43-year-old black father of six. That decision came about a week after a Missouri grand jury cleared Darren Wilson, a white police officer from Ferguson, in the August fatal shooting of unarmed teen Michael Brown.

After that decision, protesters in Ferguson set buildings and cars on fire and police responded with teargas.

Over the weekend, in Berkeley, California, protesters pelted police with rocks and were also teargassed.

Bratton, who Mayor Bill de Blasio brought back for a second term at the top of the nation's largest police department, said he aims to avoid similar escalation.

"I'd rather have what we're experiencing than have what Ferguson or Berkeley have been experiencing," Bratton said. "That would not be very good for the image of the city and certainly not good for the economy of the city." (Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)