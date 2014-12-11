(Adds detail on arrest, paragraph 8)
By Emmett Berg
OAKLAND, Calif. Dec 11 Police in Oakland,
California, said demonstrators broke windows and looted stores
and that there was one arrest for assaulting an officer in the
latest U.S. protest over police violence.
Oakland and neighboring Berkeley have seen nightly
demonstrations since the weekend in response to decisions by two
grand juries not to charge white police officers in the killings
of unarmed black men in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York City.
On Wednesday night, about 150 protesters, a smaller crowd
than on previous evenings, left the campus of University of
California-Berkeley and demonstrated without incident before
marching south into Oakland, the city of Oakland said in a
statement.
By that point, the protesters' numbers had dwindled to about
50 people, the statement said, some of whom broke windows at a
T-Mobile store and a Chase bank. Looting also was reported in an
area of small businesses at a downtown intersection, it said.
A Reuters photographer witnessed an undercover police
officer, who had been marching with the demonstrators, pointing
his pistol at protesters after he and his partner were attacked.
About 20 uniformed officers were quickly on the scene and
detained one man. A spokesman for the Oakland Police Department
said only that it had responded to a request for assistance
"made by an outside agency," and referred all inquiries about
the incident to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP media officials did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
The City of Oakland said in a statement one arrest was made
overnight after an officer was assaulted, but it was not
immediately clear whether that was same incident witnessed by
the Reuters photographer.
Two subway stations in downtown Oakland were shut down for a
time late on Wednesday due to the protest, city officials said.
On previous evenings this week in the Bay Area, riot police
have fired tear gas and pepper spray to disperse demonstrators,
some of whom have thrown stones at the officers.
The protests are part of nationwide actions by activists
amid turmoil over the policing of black communities.
