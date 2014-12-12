(Updates with California Highway Patrol, paragraphs 9-11)
WASHINGTON/OAKLAND, Calif. Dec 11 Dozens of
U.S. congressional staff staged a walkout on Thursday to protest
decisions by grand juries not to charge white police officers in
the killings of unarmed black men in Ferguson, Missouri, and New
York City.
The staffers, including members of the Congressional Black
Associates group, held a prayer service on the steps of the U.S.
Capitol and raised their hands in a reference to the "Hands up,
don't shoot" chants that have become a feature of protests
around the nation.
The action was the latest in a series of demonstrations over
concerns about the policing of black communities. Some have
turned violent, including this week's protests in northern
California.
Oakland and neighboring Berkeley, California, have seen
nightly demonstrations all week in response to decisions by two
grand juries not to charge white police officers in the killings
of Michael Brown in Ferguson and Eric Garner in New York.
On Wednesday night, about 150 protesters, fewer than on
previous evenings, left the campus of University of California,
Berkeley, and demonstrated without incident before marching
south into Oakland, authorities said.
By that point, the protesters had dwindled to about 50
people, some of whom broke windows at a T-Mobile store and a
Chase bank branch, according to the city of Oakland. Looting was
reported in an area of small businesses at a downtown
intersection, the city said.
At one point, a Reuters photographer witnessed a man who
demonstrators said was an undercover police officer and who had
been marching with them, pointing a pistol at protesters after
he and another man were attacked.
Within a minute or two, about 20 uniformed Oakland police
officers arrived and detained one of the protesters.
Chief Avery Browne, commander of the California Highway
Patrol's Golden Gate Division, said two plainclothes CHP
detectives were surrounded by up to 50 demonstrators who ignored
orders to back off, despite one of the officers first taking out
his baton and identifying himself as police.
"We are extremely cognizant and very sensitive to the
display of a gun. It's very upsetting. It's very disturbing to
individuals who are attempting to peacefully protest, and we
recognize that," Browne told reporters by telephone.
But he said the detective involved told him he had been in
fear for his and his partner's lives. "No one has provided any
evidence that the officers were inappropriate in what they did,"
Browne said.
On previous evenings this week in the Bay Area, riot police
have fired tear gas and pepper spray to disperse crowds of
demonstrators that have at times been hundreds strong, some of
whom have thrown stones at the officers.
