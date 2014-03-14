March 14 Search and rescue workers on Friday
combed still-smoldering rubble for survivors of a New York City
gas explosion that caused two apartment buildings to collapse
this week, killing eight people and injuring dozens.
Authorities toiled overnight, parsing a smoking pile of
bricks and twisted metal - at one point three stories high - in
an effort to find any remaining victims.
The explosion at about 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday
shook the East Harlem neighborhood shortly after a resident
complained to the Con Edison utility about a gas odor.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which
reviews natural gas-related accidents, had said it was having
trouble getting close enough to examine the main pipe that
supplies natural gas to the Upper East Side neighborhood.
When firefighters deem the area safe, investigators will
conduct a pressure test on the pipe to determine the location of
the leak that may have caused the blast.
"We have eight victims found at this point. We are still in
rescue, recovery operations," New York Fire Department spokesman
Brian Norton said on Friday morning. "We do not stop until we
are 100 percent sure there is nobody left."
Search and rescue efforts will continue on Friday even
though there are no known victims still missing, police said.
Five women and three men were killed, police said on Friday,
but not all victim identities have been released. The latest
victim was female and pulled from the rubble late on Thursday.
The dead include Griselde Camacho, 44, a public safety
officer for Hunter College in East Harlem; Carmen Tanco, 67, a
dental hygienist; Rosaura Hernandez, 21, and Andreas
Panagopoulos, 43.
At least three children were hurt; two were treated for
minor injuries and released, while a third was in critical
condition, hospital officials said.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has said 40 people were
injured, though he declined to say how many remain unaccounted
for. Police earlier said five people are still missing.
The two buildings in a largely residential block at East
116th Street and Park Avenue housed 15 apartments, a
ground-floor church and a piano store.
Passersby in the primarily Latino neighborhood donned dust
masks or wrapped winter scarves around their faces to limit
inhalation of dust and smoke.
The main, low-pressure gas distribution line that runs along
Park Avenue was still intact, the NTSB said. Service lines carry
gas into buildings from that main pipe.
