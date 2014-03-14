(Updates with NTSB press conference, fire department update)
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK, March 14 Search and rescue workers on
Friday combed the still-smoldering rubble for victims of a gas
explosion that caused two New York City apartment buildings to
collapse this week, killing eight people and injuring dozens.
The blast shook the East Harlem neighborhood on Wednesday
morning, shortly after a resident complained to the Con Edison
utility about a gas odor.
Since then, authorities have parsed the smoking pile of
bricks and twisted metal that at one point was three stories
high in an effort to find any remaining victims.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which
reviews natural gas-related accidents, said in an afternoon news
conference that it would be overseeing pressure tests and
interviewing people involved in the response through the weekend
and into next week.
Meanwhile, the city's fire department said it is still in
the process of removing and sifting through the debris, and that
it hopes to have the area cleared by Saturday.
"We have eight victims found at this point. We are still in
rescue, recovery operations," said New York Fire Department
spokesman Brian Norton. "We do not stop until we are 100 percent
sure there is nobody left."
Search-and-rescue efforts will continue on Friday even
though there are no known persons still missing, police said.
Five women and three men were killed, police said on Friday,
but not all victim identities have been released. The latest was
female and pulled from the rubble late on Thursday.
The dead include Griselde Camacho, 44, a public safety
officer for Hunter College in East Harlem; Carmen Tanco, 67, a
dental hygienist; Rosaura Hernandez, 21, and Andreas
Panagopoulos, 43.
At least three children were hurt; two were treated for
minor injuries and released, while the third was more seriously
injured, hospital officials said.
Con Edison said that gas odor complaints have increased
three-fold since the accident.
The two buildings in a largely residential block at East
116th Street and Park Avenue housed 15 apartments, a
ground-floor church and a piano store.
Passersby in the primarily Latino neighborhood donned dust
masks or wrapped winter scarves around their faces to limit
inhalation of dust and smoke.
The main, low-pressure gas distribution line that runs along
Park Avenue was still intact, the NTSB said. Service lines carry
gas into buildings from that main pipe.
(Additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Mark
Heinrich and Gunna Dickson)