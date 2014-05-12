NEW YORK May 12 Change has come again to New
York City's Coney Island seaside resort, famous since the
mid-19th century for its carnival atmosphere, sandy beaches and
amusement parks.
After decades of decay, the neighborhood in Brooklyn has
been spruced up with new rides, restaurants and refurbished
theme parks still called Dreamland and Luna Park in keeping with
its rich history.
Long a summer haven on the Atlantic Ocean for blue-collar
families, Coney Island now also attracts foreign tourists and
affluent so-called hipster Millennials who have moved to
Brooklyn borough in droves.
"Since the beginning of Coney Island, it was always a place
of anarchy," said Amy Nicholson, maker of the documentary film
"Zipper: Coney Island's Last Wild Ride" on changes in recent
years, especially under former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg,
a proponent of high-end development.
"It was always a place for outsiders. It was always a place
for people of lower income, or very little means, to go and let
off steam," Nicholson said.
Home to landmarks including the 150-foot-tall
(46-meter-tall) Wonder Wheel, the 87-year-old Cyclone wooden
roller coaster, Nathan's Famous hot dog stand and a boardwalk
peppered with kitschy shops and sideshows, many small businesses
and family-owned theme parks have been pushed out in the past
five years.
Aging boardwalk staples including the Astroland amusement
park, Shoot the Freak and the Zipper ride that turned visitors
upside-down have been replaced by larger, state-of-the art
rides. One famous ride, the Thunderbolt, is returning this
summer after operating from the 1920s to the 1980s. This time it
will be made of steel, not wood.
Coney Island, a four-mile-long (6.4-km-long) peninsula in
southwestern Brooklyn, is one of New York City's most visually
distinct neighborhoods. Controversy has often surrounded
development and changes by various property owners at Coney
Island since the 1840s, when the first structures were built.
Now, city officials want to transform Coney Island in the
way Times Square in Manhattan was revamped in the 1990s, when
peep shows and prostitutes were pushed out to make way for
tourist-friendly restaurants and theaters.
The drive to revamp was accelerated by Superstorm Sandy in
October 2012, which washed out the boardwalk, temporarily shut
the New York Aquarium and flooded businesses and homes.
TRANSFORMATION UNDERWAY
A major developer, Thor Equities, has snatched up stretches
of beachside property with plans for new shops, restaurants,
condos, hotels and other year-round entertainment.
The new development has brought more visitors, with 3
million people arriving by subway from May through September
2013, two-and-a-half times as many visitors as decade ago, the
New York Economic Development Corporation said.
The new attractions are drawing tourists from far afield.
Vera Sveinsson, from Iceland, recently headed out to Coney
Island for a day during a week-long trip to New York.
"I had seen Coney Island in movies and music videos but was
told it was dangerous," Sveinsson said. "When we got here people
said it's fun and to go, and we love it."
Artist Dick Zigun, known as the "unofficial" mayor of Coney
Island and founder of the Mermaid Parade that kicks off the
summer season, said the new visitors reflect changes seen across
Brooklyn, New York City's most populated borough.
"It's the transformation of Brooklyn itself over the past
few years to a vibrant middle class," Zigun said. "It's those
families that are now coming to Coney Island, together with the
hipsters, together with the tourists, in bigger numbers now."
Not all the neighborhood's old bones are lost: A tower for
the long-shuttered parachute jump ride remains as a design
element in the minor-league stadium that the Brooklyn Cyclones
baseball team calls home.
Some fans of the neighborhood remain wistful for the old
days.
"It's not that we want it to be ratty and dirty. But you
want it to be free and open and not corporate," documentary
filmmaker Nicholson said. "There is this underlying carnival
culture that is now gone."
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Scott Malone and
Grant McCool)