NEW YORK, June 13 A member of the powerful Rockefeller family was killed on Friday when his small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport north of New York City, a family spokesman said.

Dr. Richard Rockefeller of Falmouth, Maine was the only person on board the Piper PA-46 aircraft when it went down about 10 minutes after takeoff from Westchester County Airport in Purchase, 23 miles (37 km) north of New York City, spokesman Fraser Seitel and the Federal Aviation Administration said. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere)