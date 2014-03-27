By Ellen Wulfhorst
| NEW YORK, March 27
NEW YORK, March 27 New Yorkers, who live in the
city that famously never sleeps, now can satisfy their craving
for cupcakes in any of those endless waking hours.
A 24-hour vending machine that dispenses gourmet cupcakes
opened for business this week on Manhattan's Upper East Side,
and locals are lining up despite the wintry temperatures for a
taste.
"It's so fun," said Melissa Martelli, a schoolteacher and
neighborhood resident as she nibbled on a cinnamon sugar cupcake
she bought from the machine. "You could just go in the store and
wait on line, but it's just so cool."
Despite the Sprinkles cupcake store connected to the ATM,
and the city's abundance of all-night delis and convenience
stores, customers said the ATM has novelty appeal.
"It's the experience of buying a cupcake from an ATM. It's
an incredible concept," said Amy Benaderet, a financial services
account manager who lives nearby. "You can get money at any
time. Now you can get cupcakes at any time."
"It'll be interesting to see if the novelty wears off," she
added.
At a price of $4.25 apiece, the cupcake choices include
chocolate, coconut, red velvet, vanilla and lemon meringue.
"It's cool, especially if you live around here and it's like
the middle of the night and you really want a cupcake. I would
so do that," said Margarita Mazur, who works at a local tech
startup.
The nine-year-old company behind the machine, Sprinkles,
also has installed cupcake machines in Las Vegas, Dallas,
Chicago, Atlanta and Beverly Hills, California, where the
company is based, and plans to expand into Houston and
Washington, D.C.
The New York model holds 760 cupcakes and sells up to four
at a time, making it larger than the company's other machines.
But not every New Yorker has caught the sugar buzz.
"I think it's stupid," said Anthony Campagne, who was
waiting while his tech company co-workers stood in line for
their cupcakes. "It just doesn't make sense. People don't need
cupcakes at three in the morning."
(Editing by Scott Malone and Andrew Hay)