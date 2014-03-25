NEW YORK, March 25 A smokers' rights group filed
a legal challenge on Tuesday to New York City's ban on
electronic cigarettes in restaurants, parks and many other
public places.
The city has increasingly restricted places where regular
cigarettes can be smoked over the last decade under the
Smoke-Free Air Act. Last year, the city council expanded those
laws to include e-cigarettes, a measure that took effect in
December.
The group behind the lawsuit, New York City Citizens
Lobbying Against Smoker Harassment, said the new legislation was
in breach of the "one-subject rule" in both the state
constitution and the city charter.
The stated purpose of the Smoke-Free Air Act is to reduce
New Yorkers' exposure to other people's cigarette smoke, the
lawsuit says.
Because e-cigarettes do not contain tobacco and do not
produce smoke, they cannot be included in the Smoke-Free Air Act
without breaking the one-subject rule, the lawsuit said. The
group has asked the state Supreme Court to void the law.
"E-Cig regulation is, even in the Council's words, at best,
tangentially related to the subject of smoking, in much the same
way that toy water guns are at best tangentially related to
authentic firearms," the lawsuit said.
The City Council said it believed the court would uphold the
law.
"Our legislation ensures the goals of the Smoke-Free Air Act
are not undermined and protects the public against these
unregulated substances," council spokeswoman Robin Levine said
in an email.
E-cigarettes use heat to vaporize a flavored solution of
liquid nicotine and other chemicals that the user can inhale.
Their health impact is fiercely debated.
A study published last year in medical journal Lancet said
e-cigarettes were about as effective as nicotine patches in
helping smokers quit the habit.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said the risks, if
any, of e-cigarettes remain unknown. It said it would soon
propose new regulations governing their use.
The bill was one of the last signed into law by Michael
Bloomberg, whose final term as mayor ended in December. Earlier
in 2013, Bloomberg also signed a law raising the minimum age for
buying cigarettes to 21.
Traditional tobacco companies, including Lorillard Inc
, Altria Group Inc and Reynolds American Inc
, have all gotten into the e-cigarette business.
Shares of the three companies were up less than 1 percent in
afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa
Von Ahn)