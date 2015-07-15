NEW YORK, July 15 FAO Schwarz will officially
close the doors of its flagship Fifth Avenue toy store in New
York City on Wednesday night to the dismay of shoppers charmed
by the famous destination for childhood fun.
The store, which has been the face of FAO Schwarz since
1986, is moving from its location on fashionable Fifth Avenue
due to rising rent. It will continue to look for an alternative
location in midtown Manhattan, according to a statement released
by the store in May.
The Fifth Avenue store famously included an oversized piano
keyboard that actors Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia danced on in
the 1988 movie "Big." It also included a 4,000-square-foot candy
shop and real-life toy soldiers who greeted shoppers as they
entered.
Since 2009 FAO Schwarz has been owned by Toys R Us, which
has several stores in New York City, including a flagship store
in Times Square.
German immigrants Frederick Otto Schwarz and his two
brothers opened Toy Bazaar in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1862.
Schwarz brought the business to New York City in 1870, opening a
toy store that would later be renamed FAO Schwarz and would move
to various locations in New York City. His brothers continued to
operate stores in Baltimore and Boston.
(Reporting by Katie Reilly; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
Bill Trott)