NEW YORK, April 12 Hundreds of diners at an
Italian restaurant in suburban New York may have been exposed to
hepatitis A in the last few weeks after a food handler there was
found to have the liver disease, the county health department
said.
People who ate at or who were working at La Fontana
restaurant in the village of Nyack, about 20 miles (30 km) north
of Manhattan, between March 19 and April 1 may have been exposed
to the virus, the Rockland County health department said.
The department is urging diners and employees who were at
the restaurant between March 29 and April 1 who have not
previously been vaccinated to obtain a free hepatitis A
vaccination.
The vaccination is only effective if taken within 14 days of
exposure and so will be of no use to people who were at La
Fontana earlier in March, the department said.
The liver-inflaming virus that causes the disease can be
transmitted by eating something contaminated by traces of an
infected person's feces.
The disease causes jaundiced skin, itching, fever and nausea
but is usually completely cured with a few weeks of rest,
according to the National Institute of Health. Fewer than one in
1,000 cases lead to complications that can be fatal.
There was no indication on Saturday that any diners had yet
developed the disease.
A telephone number for La Fontana went unanswered on
Saturday morning.
