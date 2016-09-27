By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Sept 27 New York State officials on
Tuesday chose developers for a $1.6 billion project to renovate
a century-old historic post office, part of a broader plan to
modernize Pennsylvania Station, the outdated labyrinthine train
hub in the heart of New York City.
The preferred bidder, a team comprised of Skanska AB
, Related Companies and Vornado Realty LP, has
agreed to a fixed price and schedule, New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo said at a luncheon for the business group Association for
a Better New York.
The plan to renovate the James A. Farley Post Office, across
Eighth Avenue from New York's Penn Station on the west side of
mid-town Manhattan, was first proposed 20 years ago but stalled
in the intervening years.
Cuomo hopes to re-launch the project as part of a broader
regional $100 billion transportation overhaul.
Calling plans for the new train station magnificent, Cuomo
said: "It gives you a sense of openness, as opposed to
claustrophobia and suffocation that you now have."
Separately on Tuesday, regional transport officials said
they had been meeting with the U.S. Department of Transportation
to secure funding for Amtrak's $24 billion Gateway Project in
the next federal budget.
That project would double passenger trains under the Hudson
River between New York and New Jersey and rebuild bridges and
other facilities.
The "very substantial" discussions have been about railroad
rehabilitation loans and Federal Transit Administration grants,
John Porcari, interim director of the Gateway Development
Corporation, told Reuters after another event.
Though Gateway is a distinct project, it would tie into the
Farley building and its new Moynihan Train Hall.
Once completed, the hall would be larger than New York's
famed Grand Central Station. The original steel trusses from the
early 1900s would be refurbished, along with a skylight that
would stretch for an acre, Cuomo said.
Also planned are retail and office space and advanced
security measures, including facial recognition technology.
Both the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Amtrak halls would
be moved there.
Under a separate contract not yet awarded, the Metropolitan
Transportation Authority (MTA) would then redesign the maze of
tunnels that make up the LIRR concourse in Penn Station. The MTA
on Tuesday was to send out a request for proposals.
The new, $170 million revamped concourse would be wider and
higher, complete with video screen-lined ceilings displaying
images of a blue sky with white clouds, Cuomo said.
