NEW YORK, Sept 23 New York City politicians and
religious leaders on Tuesday criticized a series of anti-Islam
advertisements due to appear on 100 city buses, with many
critics calling for the campaign to be blocked.
Melissa Mark-Viverito, the speaker of the City Council, and
Comptroller Scott Stringer joined a rally outside City Hall
organized by the Arab American Association of New York and other
groups to criticize the display ads sponsored by a group run by
Pamela Geller, who writes a blog criticizing Islam.
The ads, one of which features an image of American
journalist James Foley moments before he was beheaded by an
Islamic State militant in August, suggest that Islam is
inherently violent and extremist and call for the end of
American aid to Islamic countries.
The campaign, scheduled to run for four weeks, was paid for
by Geller's group, American Freedom Defense Initiative.
"No religion or faith should ever be subject to attack ads,
and I'm appalled by this latest attempt to divide our city,"
Mark-Viverito said at the rally, according to a transcript
provided by her office.
Geller was behind a similar ad campaign in 2012 on the
city's transport system that also drew criticism, and many of
the ads were vandalized.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a state agency,
originally rejected that campaign, saying it did not allow ads
that demeaned race, gender, religion or several other
categories, but a federal judge ruled that the MTA's standard
was unconstitutional.
The MTA has since revised its standard, and so-called
viewpoint ads like Geller's now run with a large disclaimer
saying the MTA does not endorse the views expressed.
Geller criticized the rally on her blog on Tuesday.
"Why didn't these Muslim groups call a press conference to
institute programs that teach against the ideology that gave
rise to the Islamic State?" she wrote.
