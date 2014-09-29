By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK, Sept 29
NEW YORK, Sept 29 A photo of American journalist
James Foley shortly before his beheading by the Islamic state
militant group is being removed from anti-Islam advertisements
appearing on Monday on 100 New York City buses and two subway
stations.
In response to a complaint from the Foley family, the
advertisement is being altered to include an unidentifiable
severed head held by the masked militant seen wielding a knife
in the video of Foley's beheading, said David Yerushalmi, lawyer
for Pamela Geller, whose group is sponsoring the ads.
"The use of Mr. Foley's photo in your advertisement will
cause profound distress to the Foley family," family lawyer J.
Patrick Rowan said in a letter to Geller.
Geller writes a blog criticizing Islam. Her group, American
Freedom Defense Initiative, paid for a six-ad series scheduled
to run for a month on the city's mass transit system.
The ads, including one showing Foley in the video of his
beheading released in August, suggest that Islam is inherently
violent and extremist, and call for the end of American aid to
Islamic countries.
"Having lived in and reported from communities in which
nearly everyone was of Muslim faith, he had great respect for
the religion and those who practiced it," the Foley family
lawyer wrote, referring to the journalist.
"The advertisement you are preparing to run seems to convey
the message that ordinary practitioners of Islam are a dangerous
threat. This message is entirely inconsistent with Mr. Foley's
reporting and his beliefs."
Foley, 40, was kidnapped by armed men in Syria in 2012.
Islamic State has seized parts of Syria and Iraq.
Geller's lawyer said the image will be replaced out of
"compassion for the family's pain and anguish."
New York City politicians and religious leaders last week
criticized the ad campaign, saying no faith should be subject to
attack ads and calling it an attempt to divide the city.
Geller was behind a similar ad campaign in 2012 on the
city's transport system, which was initially rejected by the
Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a state agency. A federal
judge later decided that the MTA's rule against ads that
demeaned race, gender, religion or several other categories was
unconstitutional.
The MTA has since revised its standard, and so-called
viewpoint ads like Geller's now run with a large disclaimer
saying the MTA does not endorse the views expressed.
