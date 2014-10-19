By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 19 New York's Metropolitan Opera
is bracing for its most tumultuous opening in decades on Monday
as protesters get ready to picket "The Death of Klinghoffer,"
the John Adams opera about the 1985 hijacking of a cruise ship
by Palestinian guerillas.
The opera, seen by some as a humanist masterpiece and by
others as anti-Semitic, depicts the murder of Leon Klinghoffer,
a Jewish man on a cruise with his wife aboard the Achille Lauro.
After his death, the killers threw the body of the retired New
Yorker overboard along with his wheelchair.
In 1991, less than six years after the hijacking, the opera
made its premiere in Brussels, receiving mostly favorable
reviews and generating little controversy. But a few months
later when the opera moved to the borough of Brooklyn in New
York City, Klinghoffer's home town, it touched a raw nerve.
The production received much angrier notices, including a
statement of outrage from Klinghoffer's daughters, Lisa and
Ilse, who called it anti-Semitic and biased. Those labels have
dogged the opera ever since.
On Monday, Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, is
expected to join hundreds of protesters and 100 symbolic
wheelchairs at a rally outside the opera's Met debut at Lincoln
Center in midtown Manhattan.
Last month, a crowd demonstrating against the opera jeered
operagoers in evening dress as they made their way into the
Met's season gala opening, and the opera company has scrapped
plans to broadcast "Klinghoffer" internationally.
"The problem is this is not gutter-level anti-Semitism,"
said Jeffrey Wiesenfeld, a trustee of the City University of New
York who is helping organize the rally. The Met was "the very
highest level of American culture," he said.
"The history of the Weimar Republic shows us when this type
of racism and anti-Semitism reaches this level of the culture,
society is really troubled," he said, referring to Germany just
before the rise of Nazism in the 1930's.
The opera's libretto by Alice Goodman and its score by Adams
have been closely scrutinized, and critics have come to
divergent opinions.
Some say Adams reserved some of the opera's most beautiful
music for Klinghoffer's killers to romanticize their violence,
and that the work's opening "Chorus of Exiled Palestinians" is
one of several attempts to rationalize their crimes.
Defenders of the opera, such as the musicologist Robert
Fink, say it shows the humble, loving Klinghoffers to be the
moral compass of the work, while the four Palestinians are
portrayed as tawdry, self-aggrandizing murderers.
Tom Morris is directing the Met's new production after a
successful premiere two years ago by London's English National
Opera, which drew a single protester carrying a placard.
Morris says the opera is a tragedy that shows the human cost
of an old conflict, and says those who complain that it
humanizes Klinghoffer's killers miss the point.
"The fact is, they were human," he said, "and if there is
ever to be any solution to this kind of conflict, it has to be
based on the premise that they are human, however hideous the
crime they committed."
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Frank McGurty and Eric
Walsh)