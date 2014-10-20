By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 20 Rudy Giuliani, a former New
York City mayor, led a rally outside the Metropolitan Opera on
Monday to protest the company's production of "The Death of
Klinghoffer," which some have called anti-Semitic and
sympathetic to terrorism.
The 1991 opera depicts the murder of Leon Klinghoffer, a
disabled Jewish American man who was killed by four Palestinian
hijackers aboard the Achille Lauro cruise ship in the
Mediterranean in 1985. After killing him, they ordered his body
be thrown overboard along with his wheelchair.
Some have hailed the work as a masterpiece by American
composer John Adams.
But protesters outside the Met opening on Monday, several of
whom admitted they had never seen the opera, say Adams pointedly
gave Klinghoffer's killers some of the most beautiful songs in
the work in an attempt to rationalize their crimes.
"This romanticizing of terrorism has only made it a great
and graver threat," Giuliani, a noted opera aficionado, told a
crowd of protesters. He said he had listened to the work five or
six times and that the music was "quite excellent" but the words
distorted history.
About 100 protesters were lined up in wheelchairs wearing
signs around their neck reading "I am Leon Klinghoffer."
The crowd carried signs calling the work "Snuff Opera," and
cheered loudly at the news that the Met had sold relatively few
tickets for the run.
Adams, the Met and the Anti-Defamation League have all
insisted the work is not anti-Semitic, although the Met canceled
plans for international broadcasts of the production.
For a night at the opera, security was tight, with dozens of
police officers stationed around the opera house at Lincoln
Center in midtown Manhattan. The rally's organizers said they
believed some protesters had bought tickets and planned to
register their disapproval during the performance.
Klinghoffer's daughters, Lisa and Ilsa, have condemned the
work ever since its U.S. premiere in 1991. They wrote a short
message that is being printed in the new production's Playbill
criticizing the work's "false moral equivalencies."
"It rationalizes, romanticizes, and legitimizes the
terrorist murder of our father," they wrote.
Tom Morris, the director of the new production, said the
work no more endorses Klinghoffer's murder than "Macbeth" does
regicide. He said the opera's closing moments are a long,
searing aria of grief by Klinghoffer's wife, Marilyn.
"There's a crime at the center of the drama, and it's the
job of our dramatic artists to investigate such crimes because
they're traumatic and because they're such crimes," he said.
The production made its premiere in 2012 at the English
National Opera in London, where a single man with a placard
protested opening night. The opera last played in New York City
in 2009 at the Juilliard School with little controversy.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen)