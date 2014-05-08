NEW YORK May 8 The New York Public Library
announced it is abandoning a controversial renovation plan that
would have replaced floors of research material at the city's
flagship Manhattan building with a circulating library.
The original $300 million plan would have moved circulating
collections from the system's Mid-Manhattan Library and Science,
Industry and Business Library into the Stephen A. Schwarzman
Building, the iconic Beaux-Arts library building at Fifth Avenue
and 42nd Street.
That plan has been widely criticized as it would have moved
the research materials to a facility in New Jersey, potentially
delaying retrieval for scholars. The renovation plan was also
the subject of at least three lawsuits and repeated protests by
academics and activists.
"When the facts change the only right thing to do as a
public-serving institution is to take a look with fresh eyes and
see if there is a way to improve the plans and to stay on
budget," New York Public Library president Tony Marx said in a
statement.
Under the new plan, the landmark building will still undergo
the "most comprehensive renovation" in its more than 100-year
history, doubling its exhibition space and opening a new
education area, the statement said. The research materials would
remain on site at an expanded storage area under nearby Bryant
Park.
Marx testified to the New York City Council last September
that the renovation was needed to safeguard research collections
that "suffered without modern temperature and humidity controls"
in the Schwarzman building. The building houses some 15 million
items, from books to medieval manuscripts and ancient Japanese
scrolls, according to its website.
The New York Public Library system is the fourth largest
public or academic library in the United States, behind the
Library of Congress, the Boston Public Library and the Harvard
Library, according to the American Library Association.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; editing by Scott Malone and G
Crosse)