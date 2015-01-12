By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 12 A retired New York elementary
school principal is the sole winner of a $326 million Mega
Millions jackpot, the largest lottery prize won in the state's
history, gaming officials said on Monday.
Harold Diamond, 80, of Wurtsboro, New York, a village about
80 miles (129 km) northwest of New York City, had forgotten
about the ticket he bought on a whim at a gas station and shoved
into his pocket until the day after the Nov. 4 drawing, when he
heard where the winning numbers were sold, the New York Lottery
said in a statement.
"I thought, wait a minute, I bought a ticket there last
night!" Diamond said. After checking his computer-generated
numbers - 09 15 24 39 41 and Mega Ball 01 - he said he was in
shock. "I was in a dither, a real daze."
Diamond, who received an oversized check for the prize money
on Monday said he waited to cash in his ticket, purchased at the
Valero gas station in Middleton, in New York's Hudson Valley
region, until after Jan. 1 for tax reasons.
He credits his financial luck to his wife, Carol, a retired
high school math teacher, who urged him to stop at the gas
station due to bad weather on their drive to dinner.
Diamond opted to take a single lump sum payment of
$197,456,087 and will net a total $130,676,438 after standard
withholdings.
Plans for the money include helping family and "giving back
to the local community," Diamond said.
Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday
nights. New York's previous largest win in the game was in 2011,
when a group of seven state employees who pooled their ticket
money won $319 million.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney)