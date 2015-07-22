(Adds quotes in paragraphs 5, 11-12)
By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK, July 22 New York moved on Wednesday to
raise the minimum wage for fast-food workers to $15 an hour by
the end of 2018 in New York City and by mid-2021 in the rest of
the state.
The New York Wage Board voted unanimously for the increase,
which would cover some 180,000 workers statewide and affect
fast-food chains with 30 locations or more in the United States.
The three-member board was formed at the behest of Governor
Andrew Cuomo in May after the state legislature turned down his
proposals for minimum wage increases for most workers.
Its decision does not need legislative approval, but
requires approval by the state labor commissioner, which is
expected.
"This is going to help hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers,
but this is going to do something else," said a beaming Cuomo at
a jubilant rally in New York City celebrating the vote. "Because
when New York acts, the rest of the states follow."
With the federal minimum wage at $7.25 an hour since 2009,
labor and religious groups have pressed state and local
governments to enact pay raises as their hopes dim for an
increase by the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress.
Last month, Los Angeles set its minimum wage to rise from $9
an hour to $15 by 2020, affecting some 600,000 workers.
Seattle and San Francisco also have increased minimum wages
in recent years.
A statewide wage increase for fast-food workers as opposed
to city-based would be a first, said the National Employment Law
Project, a nonprofit advocacy group.
The rise to $15 an hour marks a major step from New York's
current minimum wage of $8.75.
"I feel fabulous," said Harley Perez, 19, who work 30 hours
a week at a fast-food restaurant but depends on food stamps to
get by.
"I won't have this chokehold with bills, and I won't need to
depend so much on the government for help," she said.
Sixty percent of New York's fast-food workers rely on some
form of public benefit to supplement their earnings, according
to the Fiscal Policy Institute.
The increase would be phased in, taking effect by the end of
2018 in New York City and by July 1, 2021, in the rest of the
state.
Business groups and other critics slammed the decision as
discriminatory because it singles out one industry, and legal
challenges are expected.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Mohammad Zargham)