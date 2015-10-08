By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 8 New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo
said on Thursday that he is no closer to an agreement with New
York City over funding the city's public transport system and
that any contribution under $3 billion "short changes" users.
Officials from the state, city, and New York's Metropolitan
Transportation Authority (MTA), which runs the city's subway and
bus network, as well as suburban rail lines, have been wrangling
for more than a year over who should pay for the system's
capital plan. The cost of the plan runs to nearly $30 billion
through 2019.
"If the city pays less than $3 billion you have two options:
Increase fares - which I'm against - or reduce the capital
plan," said Cuomo.
When the plan was introduced in 2014 the funding gap was
around $15 billion. It is now around $2.6 billion after
contributions and increased self-funding, according to the
Citizens Budget Commission, a budget watchdog. The state has
already pledged around $8 billion for the plan, Cuomo said.
The governor's remarks come after reports that the city had
offered to raise its contribution by $2 billion above the $657
million pledged already. The city's mayor, Bill De Blasio, did
not address that figure directly and city official said they
would not comment on "various numbers or private negotiations."
The issue is contentious because the MTA is a state agency
whose chairman is appointed by the governor. However, the main
users of the system - especially its subways and buses - are New
York City residents.
"The last thing I want to do is put money into the MTA on
the assumption it's going to help the people of New York City
and wake up and see it goes to some other purpose," De Blasio
said at a press conference.
De Blasio is trying to turn the impasse into a wider debate
about how the MTA is run. Cuomo, who is using state funds for
other big infrastructure projects such as the Tappan Zee Bridge
over the Hudson River and the city's La Guardia airport, said
New York City is effectively asking the rest of the state to pay
for the MTA.
The report of the city's new offer, which first appeared in
the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, seemed to surprise the
MTA, which is growing frustrated with the lack of clarity.
"It is long past time for the city to drop the cheap excuses
and pay its fair share," said MTA spokesman Adam Lisberg.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)