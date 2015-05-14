NEW YORK May 14 Two New York City nail salon workers sued four salon companies on Thursday over wages, days after a New York Times investigation into labor practices in the industry.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan says the workers were paid $60 for 10-hour shifts without breaks. It seeks class action status on behalf of all people who have been employed by the companies.

