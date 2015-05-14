BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
NEW YORK May 14 Two New York City nail salon workers sued four salon companies on Thursday over wages, days after a New York Times investigation into labor practices in the industry.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan says the workers were paid $60 for 10-hour shifts without breaks. It seeks class action status on behalf of all people who have been employed by the companies.
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.