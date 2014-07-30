(Corrects paragraph 4 to show unionized workers cost $215
million, not $260 million, which includes non-unionized workers)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, July 30 New York's Metropolitan Opera
has proposed bringing in a federal mediator to resolve its most
bitter labor dispute with its musicians and other unionized
employees in decades, the company said on Wednesday.
The suggestion comes a day before current employment
contracts expire, but will not alter the Met's plans to lock out
the employees and suspend their health benefits beginning on
Friday if new agreements are not reached, the company said.
A lock-out could derail at least the start of the new season
at one of the world's preeminent opera houses, due to begin on
Sept. 22 with Mozart's "Le Nozze di Figaro".
The Met has said its labor force has become too expensive in
a time of declining global interest in opera. Pay and benefits
for orchestra players, chorus singers, stagehands and other
unionized employees accounted for nearly $215 million of its
$326.8 million operating expenses in the last financial year.
Peter Gelb, the Met's general manager, said in an interview
this week that opera as an art form "faces the possibility of
becoming obsolete if measures are not taken to make it fit in
the 21st-century economy."
The mediation proposal was made during a meeting on
Wednesday with the Met's chorus, represented by the American
Guild of Musical Artists, said Alan Gordon, the union's national
executive director.
The Met confirmed the proposal in a brief statement, saying
having a representative from the Federal Mediation and
Conciliation Service was "a more pragmatic way forward."
Gordon said his union would be willing to accept federal
mediation, although he could not speak for the 14 other unions
with which the Met is negotiating.
The dispute has turned increasingly sour since Gelb wrote a
letter last week to employees informing them of a possible lock
out.
The Met Orchestra, represented by another union, has
publicly denigrated the new productions brought in under Gelb
and lambasted what they called his "failed management and lack
of artistic vision."
The union put together a tally of reviews of new productions
brought in since Gelb took over in 2006, suggesting that critics
had generally disliked them. The Met says new productions under
Gelb have received the same mix of praise and brickbats as any
of his predecessors.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Sandra Maler)