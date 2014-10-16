NEW YORK Oct 16 New York state's attorney
general sued the owners of five Papa John's pizza
restaurants in Manhattan on Thursday for about $2 million over
claims that they had underpaid 400 delivery workers and shaved
hours from their paychecks.
The lawsuit comes amid a national debate over minimum wage
laws that has sparked protests by fast-food employees and
prompted cities across the United States to propose wage hikes
for their lowest-paid workers.
"Nobody who works 40 hours a week should have to live in
poverty," Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a
statement. "My office will combat wage theft whenever and
wherever we see it in order to protect the rights of hardworking
New Yorkers, including pizza delivery workers and others who
toil at fast-food restaurants."
The lawsuit was filed in the State Supreme Court in
Manhattan and names Papa John's pizza franchisee New Majority
Holdings LLC, and its owner, Ronald Johnson, as defendants.
It seeks over $2 million in damages, about half of which is
restitution for suspected unpaid wages.
Attempts to reach a representative from New Majority
Holdings or Johnson on Thursday were unsuccessful.
Restaurant workers at New Majority's five Papa John's
outlets, which are all in Manhattan, received pay for fewer
hours than they actually worked, the lawsuit claims.
It also claims that some employees were given as little as
$5 an hour, less than the $7.25 per hour that was required for
most of the time period covered by the lawsuit.
The lawsuit is the result of a year-long investigation by
the state attorney general's Labor Bureau into New Majority's
pay practices.
The company is the first to be sued in the bureau's ongoing
investigations of multiple fast-food employers.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Jonathan Allen and Eric
Beech)