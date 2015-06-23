NEW YORK Three men who jumped with parachutes from the top of One World Trade Center were convicted of criminal charges on Monday in their plunge from America's tallest building.

Their leap from the top of the 104-story building was partly caught on security video that showed at least two figures in black suits and helmets floating down beneath open parachutes and landing on the streets of lower Manhattan, one of their defense attorneys said.

A jury in state Supreme Court in Manhattan deliberated over the course of four days before reaching a verdict in the trial of James Brady, 33, Andrew Rossig, 34, and Marko Markovich, 28, who live in the New York City suburbs.

They were cleared of the most serious charge - burglary, a felony - but were convicted of three misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment in the second degree, reckless endangerment of property and unauthorized climbing, jumping and suspending oneself from a structure.

Twice during deliberations the jury told Judge Juan Merchan it was deadlocked but both times the judge ordered the panel to keep working.

Sentencing was set for Aug. 10 for Rossig and Brady, and Aug. 17 for Markovich. They face up to a year behind bars on the charges.

The skyscraper stands on the location where more than 2,700 people perished when hijacked planes slammed into the twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001. It was still under construction when the jumpers pulled off their stunt early on Sept. 30, 2013.

The men sneaked through a gap in the construction fence, prosecutors said during the trial. They then jumped from a height of nearly a quarter of a mile (four-tenths of a km) in a vivid demonstration of BASE jumping, an extreme sport that can involve jumping from a building, antenna or cliff.

The plunge was also captured in videos shot with cameras strapped to the jumpers' helmets and posted on YouTube, one of which has been viewed more than 3.5 million times.

“Today, a jury found their stunt to be reckless and illegal," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement.

"This verdict shows that the District Attorney's Office has wasted a significant amount of time and a significant amount of taxpayer's dollars to turn a misdemeanor case into a felony," said Rossig's attorney Timothy Parlatore.

One World Trade Center opened to its first tenants in November last year.

(Reporting by Sebastien Malo; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Beech)