By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 A New York property developer
is offering the uber-wealthy the opportunity to buy a condo
parking spot for a cool $1 million - merely six times the value
of a typical American home.
The 10 parking spaces are for sale at 42 Crosby Street, the
luxury apartment building under construction in the SoHo
neighborhood in Lower Manhattan.
Based on the $1 million price tag, the spots are probably
the most expensive residential car spaces in the country, said
the broker marketing the seven-story building.
"Anyone who lives in Manhattan and has a car knows that
parking is a premium in the city," said Shaun Osher, chief
executive of the brokerage CORE. "There's definitely a large
demand and a short supply."
Prices for the spots compare with the U.S. median
single-family home value of $174,800, according to real estate
website Zillow. For that price, however, there are few if any
residences for sale in trendy SoHo, known for its high-end
fashion shops and art galleries
Osher said he expected residents of the 10-unit building to
snap up the parking spots when the underground spaces, which
were approved for construction this week, hit the market.
The building, designed by German-born architect Annabelle
Selldorf, will include 10 luxury condominiums priced at a
minimum of about $8 million, each with private elevator access.
The 150-to-200-square-foot (14-19 square-metre) parking
spaces will be offered under a 99-year license to tenants, who
will have the right to transfer or sell their spaces to other
building residents.
The pricey spaces will not lack for amenities. Osher said
they would come with storage space and electric car charges.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Peter Cooney)