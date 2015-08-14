(Adds amount paid out in benefits during Q1, paragraph 7)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Aug 14 Assets at New York state's
retirement fund, the third largest public pension fund in the
nation, fell by $2 billion in the first quarter of its fiscal
year as meager investment returns failed to keep pace with money
paid out in benefits and fees.
The fund returned 0.52 percent during the quarter, which
ended on June 30, but its estimated value dropped to $182.5
billion compared to a record $184.5 billion as of March 31,
according to a report from the state's comptroller on Friday.
The weak year for financial markets so far highlights the
difficulty the plan could have in achieving the 7.5 percent
annual investment return that it needs over the long-term in
order to have enough money to pay out the benefits it promises
to retirees.
The fund aims to guarantee retirement security for over a
million public workers in the state, including city employees,
police and firefighters.
"The first quarter presented a challenging investment
climate," state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. "Nevertheless,
New York's pension fund remains strong and well-positioned for
the future with a smart, long-term investment strategy."
Local employers pay contributions to the fund which invests
the money on workers' behalf, mainly in the stock market. That
makes the fund heavily dependent on how the market performs.
The comptroller's office said the fund paid out $2.47
billion in benefits during the quarter. Benefit payouts have
been growing as more public workers retire.
The quarter's low returns come after strong investments
gains since the financial crisis in 2008-2009, which wiped out
$45 billion of the plan's assets. Despite recent gains the fund
still only has about 90 percent of the assets needed to meet its
commitments over the long term.
Over the last five years the fund has returned 10.17 percent
annually but that drops to 7.12 percent over a 10-year period,
which factors in losses from the financial crisis. If the stock
market does not achieve the strong returns of the last few years
that number will fall further below the required return.
The S&P 500, an index measuring the performance of
the 500 largest U.S. stocks, fell 0.2 percent in the first
quarter of the plan's financial year and is up just 0.7 percent
in the financial year to date. That compared to a gain of 11
percent last year and nearly 30 percent in 2014.
