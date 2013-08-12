U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin ruled on Monday that the New York City Police Department's "stop-and-frisk" crime-fighting practice violated the constitutional rights of minorities.

Below are some facts and key quotes from her ruling.

-- Stop-and-frisk practices violate the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizures, as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits intentional discrimination based on race.

-- "The City and its highest officials believe that blacks and Hispanics should be stopped at the same rate as their proportion of the local criminal suspect population. But this reasoning is flawed because the stopped population is overwhelmingly innocent - not criminal," she wrote.

-- "While a person's race may be important if it fits the description of a particular crime suspect, it is impermissible to subject all members of a racially defined group to heightened police enforcement because some members of that group are criminals," Scheindlin wrote.

-- "Once a stop is made, blacks and Hispanics are more likely to be subjected to the use of force than whites, despite the fact that whites are more likely to be found with weapons or contraband," she wrote.

-- While supervisors routinely review police productivity, they do not monitor the legality of stops. "Despite the mounting evidence that many bad stops were made, that officers failed to make adequate records of stops, and that discipline was spotty or non-existent, little has been done to improve the situation," she wrote.

-- At trial, Scheindlin heard testimony on 19 stop and frisks. Of these, nine were unconstitutional because they were not based on reasonable suspicion; five were constitutional but the subsequent frisks were not; and the plaintiffs failed to prove an unconstitutional stop in five instances.

-- A court-appointed monitor will facilitate "the early and unbiased detection of non-compliance or barriers to compliance."

-- The monitor will develop reforms of the NYPD's policies, training, supervision, monitoring and discipline regarding stop and frisk as practicable and implemented when approved by the Court, Scheindlin wrote.

-- The monitor will issue public reports every six months detailing the NYPD's compliance with reforms, she wrote.