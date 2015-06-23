June 23 The husband of a female prison worker
charged with helping two New York inmates escape spoke out on
Tuesday, the 18th day of a massive manhunt, saying the break-out
plan called for her to slip him knockout pills.
A force of 1,000 law enforcement officers focused the search
for murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat in eastern Franklin
County, about 20 miles from Clinton Correctional Facility, said
New York State Police spokesman Beau Duffy.
The hunt centered on the town of Bellmont, near a cabin
where authorities during the weekend found evidence that
reportedly showed the escapees had been inside.
They were discovered missing from the maximum-security
facility in Dannemora, New York, on June 6.
Lyle Mitchell, whose wife, Joyce Mitchell, admitted she
helped the convicts, said on NBC's "Today" show that the men
gave her pills to knock him out so that she could slip away and
drive their getaway car. At that point, she knew things had gone
too far, Mitchell said.
"She said: 'I love my husband, I am not hurtin' him,'"
Mitchell told NBC in his first media interview, which aired on
Tuesday. "She said, 'Then I knew I was over my head. I can't do
this.'"
Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie told reporters
last week that she had discussed a plan with the men to kill her
husband, who also worked at the prison.
Mitchell has visited his wife in jail, where she is being
held on charges she supplied hacksaw blades that allowed Sweat
and Matt to cut through their cell walls, slither through a
steam pipe and emerge from a manhole outside the prison walls.
He said his wife denied having sex with either of the
convicts, saying Matt tried to kiss her but she resisted his
advances.
Asked if he supported his wife, Mitchell said, "As of right
now I don't know what to think," adding that he had not yet
decided whether he would testify against her in court.
"Do I still love her? Yes. Am I mad? Yes. How could she do
this? How could she do this to our kids?" Mitchell told NBC
News.
Joyce Mitchell, 51, who worked as a training supervisor in
the prison's tailor shop, has pleaded not guilty to charges of
promoting prison contraband and criminal facilitation.
If convicted, she could face up to eight years in prison.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Ellen Wulfhorst and Bill Trott;
Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington)