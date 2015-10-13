By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 13 A former guard at New York
City's Rikers Island jail complex was sentenced to nearly 3-1/2
years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of smuggling
marijuana and other contraband into two maximum security lockups
in exchange for bribes.
Austin Romain, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge
Robert Sweet in Manhattan in one of a series of criminal cases
brought against guards accused of contributing to violence and
disorder at Rikers Island.
"Rikers is a significant problem, and has been," Sweet said.
"And you, sir, are part of that problem."
Before being sentenced to 41 months in prison, Romain told
Sweet that "this won't happen again, and the only thing I look
forward to is rebuilding my life and putting this case behind
me."
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara called Romain's
sentencing "the latest step in our efforts to root out unlawful
conduct at Rikers Island, by individuals and by the institution
as a whole."
Rikers Island, one of the largest U.S. jail complexes with
around 10,000 prisoners daily, has found itself the focus of
intense scrutiny over issues of safety and security.
The New York City Department of Investigation, has since
2014 arrested 23 city correction officers and staff members,
many from Rikers, for an array of charges including assaulting
inmates and smuggling contraband.
The department, which investigated Romain, said it
anticipates further arrests as it intensifies its investigation
into smuggling and violence at Rikers.
A spokeswoman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said
the Department of Correction, which runs the complex, is in the
"midst of a top-to-bottom reform that seeks to strengthen all
aspects of our security."
A federal judge next week is expected weigh giving final
approval to a settlement announced by the U.S. Justice
Department with the city aimed at reducing violence at Rikers by
among other things appointing a federal monitor.
Romain and another Rikers guard, Khalif Phillips, were first
charged in 2013 after a two-year investigation into an illicit
contraband distribution ring at the jail.
Authorities said Romain, a Brooklyn resident, smuggled
marijuana, tobacco and other contraband into the prison for
inmates in 2012 and 2013 in exchange for more than $11,000 in
bribes.
A federal jury in December found Romain guilty on charges
including fraud, bribery, and conspiring to distribute
marijuana.
His conviction came a month after Phillips, 33, was
sentenced to 36 months in prison for narcotics-related offenses.
