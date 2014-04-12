NEW YORK, April 12 Police are searching for a
man they say stole jewelry worth $54,000 after tying up a woman
who worked in a jewelry store in one of New York City's most
exclusive shopping districts.
The man went into Margo Manhattan jewelry store on Friday
afternoon and asked a 53-year-old female employee to show him
some of the store's wares, police said. He then grabbed her by
the neck, forced her into a back room and tied her up.
He took her key and could be seen on surveillance video
footage emptying out a display case and plucking a few other
items from elsewhere in the store before fleeing, police said.
The jewelry store is on a stretch of Madison Avenue on
Manhattan's Upper East Side that is studded with high-end
stores. Margo Manhattan's website includes several pictures of
the singer Beyoncé wearing the store's necklaces.
The store did not immediately respond to request for
comment. The store employee was not injured in the robbery,
police said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Scott Malone and Steve
Orlofsky)