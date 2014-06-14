GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
NEW YORK, June 14 A man trying to row across the Atlantic from New York to a Scottish island was rescued during a storm early on Saturday by a U.S. Coast Guard team who plucked him from choppy waters off Long Island, an official with the agency said.
Niall Iain Macdonald, 39, of Scotland was about 50 nautical miles from the coast when he sent out a distress call by satellite phone saying he had been injured, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
Coast Guard officials said the pilot of one of their helicopters deployed to reach Macdonald was forced to turn back by a lightning storm, but a Coast Guard rescue boat carrying paramedics was able to navigate turbulent waters to reach Macdonald in his 24-foot (seven-metre) rowboat shortly after midnight on Saturday.
"He was being thrown around like a rag doll," Lieutenant James Provost, the captain of the Coast Guard rescue boat, said on Saturday. Macdonald was found bloodied with a cut on his head, Provost said, adding: "He was in a lot of pain."
Macdonald was planning to spend three months rowing home to Stornaway on the Isle of Lewis to raise money for the Scottish Association for Mental Health, according to his website.
The Coast Guard took Macdonald to a hospital in New Jersey. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Stephen Powell)
SYDNEY, April 20 Global retail juggernaut Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to offer its retail shopfront service in Australia, confirming rumours which have circulated for years about its plans to expand into the world's 12th-largest economy.