NEW YORK Feb 19 A grand jury indicted Sheldon
Silver, the former New York State Assembly speaker and one of
the most powerful state politicians for two decades, on federal
corruption charges on Thursday, federal prosecutors said.
Silver, who has resigned as speaker but remains the
assemblyman for Manhattan's Lower East Side, was indicted on one
count of honest services mail fraud, one count of honest
services wire fraud and one count of using his office for
extortion.
Silver's lawyers said in a statement on Thursday that he is
not guilty.
Silver was originally charged with five counts relating to
bribery and kickback schemes on Jan. 22 and it was not
immediately clear why two of the counts appear to have been
dropped.
Silver had long listed New York personal injury firm Weitz &
Luxenberg on his financial disclosure forms as a source of
income for representing its clients in cases.
A licensed lawyer, Silver is accused of wrongly earning more
than $3 million for referring asbestos sufferers from a doctor
whose research had been secretly provided $500,000 in state
funds at Silver's direction, as well as other benefits.
Prosecutors said Silver also received $700,000 in kickbacks
by steering real-estate developers with business before the
legislature to another law firm, identified by its defense
lawyer as Goldberg & Iryami.
