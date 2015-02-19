(Adds defense lawyers' statement, details on charges)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK Feb 19 A grand jury indicted Sheldon
Silver, the former New York State Assembly speaker and one of
the state's most powerful politicians for two decades, on
federal corruption charges on Thursday, federal prosecutors
said.
Silver, who resigned as speaker after his arrest last month
but remains the assemblyman for Manhattan's Lower East Side, was
indicted on one count of honest services mail fraud, one count
of honest services wire fraud and one count of using his office
for extortion.
Silver's lawyers said in a statement on Thursday he was not
guilty.
"We can now begin to fight for his total vindication," Joel
Cohen and Steven Molo, Silver's lawyers, said in a statement.
"We intend to do that fighting where it should be done: in
court."
The office of Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan,
originally charged Silver with five counts relating to bribery
and kickback schemes on Jan. 22. It was not immediately clear
why two of the counts, both of them conspiracy charges, appear
to have been dropped.
A spokeswoman for Bharara did not respond to a request for
comment.
The indictment returned on Thursday did not appear to
contain new information about the schemes Silver is accused of
running.
As speaker, Silver, 71, was generally considered one of the
three most powerful political figures in the state, along with
the governor and the majority leader of the state's Senate, who
among them controlled the budget and lawmaking processes.
Silver, a lawyer who became speaker in 1994, had long listed
New York personal injury firm Weitz & Luxenberg on his financial
disclosure forms as a source of income for representing its
clients in cases.
The indictment said he used that position to mask bribes and
kickbacks, including more than $3 million earned for referring
asbestos sufferers to the firm from a doctor whose medical
research had secretly received $500,000 in state funds at
Silver's direction, as well as other benefits.
Silver kept secret from Weitz & Luxenberg the state funding
he had organized for the doctor, the indictment said.
Prosecutors said Silver also received $700,000 in kickbacks
by steering real estate developers with business before the
Legislature to another law firm, identified by its defense
lawyer as Goldberg & Iryami.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Frank McGurty and
Peter Cooney)