NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. prosecutors unveiled new
charges against former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon
Silver on Thursday, accusing him of taking official actions on
behalf of an investor who provided access to a high-return,
low-risk investment vehicle.
A revised indictment issued by a Manhattan federal grand
jury added four new counts to three earlier ones facing the
Democratic politician, who was first hit with public corruption
charges in January.
Beyond charges of honest services mail and wire fraud and
extortion, the indictment says Silver engaged in monetary
transactions involving crime proceeds by investing money from
the scheme in a private investment vehicle.
Silver previously pleaded not guilty. His lawyers, Joel
Cohen and Steven Molo, said in a joint statement that the filing
was "an attempt by the government to address defects in the
indictment that we raised in our motion to dismiss."
Silver, 71, was previously accused of using his position at
a law firm to conceal more than $3 million earned referring
asbestos sufferers to the firm from a doctor whose research
received secret benefits, including $500,000 in state grants.
Prosecutors say Silver, who remains an assemblyman for
Manhattan's Lower East Side after resigning as speaker, also
received $700,000 by steering real estate developers with
business before the legislature to another law firm.
Of that money, $642,000 went into an investment vehicle that
Silver gained access to through an investor he had a
relationship with, the indictment said.
Silver never paid fees to the investor, but took certain
official actions at the investor's request, the indictment said.
By January, Silver's investment in the high-rate,
little-risk investment vehicle had grown to $1.4 million, the
indictment said.
