By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 14 A construction crew poured
concrete on Tuesday for the top floor of what will be the
tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere, its
developer said.
The 96-story tower at 432 Park Avenue in Manhattan will
feature luxury condominiums starting at $16.95 million,
according to developer Harry Macklowe.
At 1,396 feet (425.5 meters), it is taller than the Empire
State Building and the Chrysler Building.
"We are proud to have created a New York City landmark that
can be seen throughout all five boroughs, and which will enhance
our city's iconic skyline," Macklowe said in a statement.
The skyscraper, designed by architect Rafael Viñoly, will be
completed next year, the statement said.
Also opening next year is the world's tallest residence,
named World One, in Mumbai, at 1,450 feet (441 meters),
according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.
Currently, the world's tallest residential building is the
Princess Tower in Dubai, completed in 2012 at 1,356 feet (413
meters), the Council said.
While the current tallest residential building in the
Western Hemisphere is 8 Spruce Street in New York, at 870 feet
(265 meters), according to the Council.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Sandra Maler)