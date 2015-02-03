NEW YORK Feb 2 Democrats in the New York State
Assembly agreed on Monday to back Carl Heastie, a lawmaker from
the Bronx, to be the next Speaker of the chamber, replacing
Sheldon Silver who resigned following his arrest on corruption
charges.
An official vote of the entire Assembly is scheduled for 11
a.m. on Tuesday, when Heastie will be confirmed as the first
African-American to fill the role, according to media reports.
Silver's resignation becomes effective at the end of the day
on Monday. He denies wrongdoing.
The vote had been scheduled for Feb. 10, but as the
Democrats, who control the assembly, coalesced around Heastie
and his closest rival Catherine Nolan withdrew, Assembly
Majority Leader Joseph Morelle confirmed his selection.
"We cast a unanimous ballot," Morelle told reporters in
Albany, according to website State of Politics. "It was for Carl
Heastie. Carl Heastie would be the next speaker of the state
Assembly."
(Reporting by Edward Krudy. Editing by Andre Grenon)