(Corrects to remove reference to university in paragraph 11.
The State University of New York at Albany says it has no
student enrolled by the name of Nicky Bulbs.)
By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK, March 17 Shamrocks and rainbow banners
waved on Tuesday over the first openly gay group to march in New
York City's main St. Patrick's Day parade, but gay rights
advocates and elected officials called for greater inclusion in
the event.
Organizers of the city's 254th parade to celebrate Irish
heritage shifted their policy this year for the first time to
allow Out@NBCUniversal, an organization of gay employees of
NBCUniversal, the parade broadcaster, to march in the
procession up Fifth Avenue.
But the change did not ease criticism by gay groups such as
"Irish Queers," and the city's political establishment, Mayor
Bill de Blasio and City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito,
who shunned the event that remained closed to other gay
marchers.
"I will not be marching, but I look forward to progress in
the future," said de Blasio, noting the parade, said by
organizers to be the oldest and largest such event in the United
States, was still not "open to folks who would like to
participate who don't happen to work for NBC."
Two dozen protesters, some waving signs reading "Who said
St. Patrick was straight?", rallied on the sidelines of the
parade led by Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan, this year's
grand marshal.
"We demand no more than anyone else but the same as
everybody else," said gay rights activist and organizer Allen
Roskoff.
"New York City has changed ... But the St. Patrick's Day
parade are Neanderthals, are bigots," Roskoff said, as
protesters gathered under a green banner reading "Let Irish Gays
Into Irish Parade" and a rainbow banner saying "Boycott
Homophobia."
Thousands of revelers in green hats and shirts, some with
beards dyed green, cheered as bagpipers and drummers marched by
under cloudy skies. Among them were British tourists Robert
Paton and his wife, Karen Richards, who said gays should be
allowed to march.
"Tradition holds people back at times," said Paton, a
firefighter wearing a small beer-holding leprechaun toy on his
shoulder. "They should be allowed to march, definitely."
A handful of hecklers expressed their disagreement.
"St. Patrick is not gay!" shouted Nicky Bulbs, 21, as he
walked past demonstrators.
Other cities outpacing New York in welcoming gay marchers
include Washington and Boston, which this year lifted a longtime
ban on lesbian, gay and transgender groups and included two
homosexual rights groups. Organizers previously had insisted
that homosexuality conflicted with Catholic doctrine.
